Arteta says League Cup can fuel Arsenal's belief to win Premier League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes winning the League Cup can further fuel his side's push for the Premier League crown, as they prepare to host Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Chasing a first Premier League title since 2004, Arsenal have finished as runners-up in the last two seasons to Manchester City.

The north London side are currently third in the standings with 30 points from 16 matches and trail leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, by six points.

Arteta is yet to get his hands on the League Cup since taking charge of Arsenal in December 2019, although he did win the FA Cup in the 2019-20 campaign.

"It brings belief, trust and positive energy. Beating someone in the semi-final and final generates that energy and creates the right path to go and do something else," Arteta told reporters on Tuesday.

Arsenal are set to face Palace in back-to-back games, with the other fixture being a Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Oliver Glasner's Palace are 15th in the Premier League, but unbeaten in their last five top-flight games with their latest win coming at arch-rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

"It's always really tough. It's another layer of difficulty particularly when you play a team twice in a row," Arteta said.

The Spaniard said defensive midfielder Declan Rice was fine after being forced off in the 62nd minute of their goalless home draw against Everton.

However, defenders Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riccardo Calafiori continue to remain out with injury.

"We will make the decision on whether he's (Rice) available or not," Arteta added.