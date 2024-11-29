Arteta's Arsenal seek consistency after righting ship

After a poor run of four league matches without victory, big wins over Nottingham Forest and Portuguese side Sporting have lifted the mood at Arsenal, but they still need to improve their consistency, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Arsenal, who travel across London to face West Ham United on Saturday, beat Forest 3-0 last week before putting in a superb display in a 5-1 away Champions League victory over Sporting on Tuesday.

"Really good, winning lifts the energy and the confidence up. They were two big wins for us, now it's about consistency, taking it further against a good opponent tomorrow," Arteta told reporters ahead of the match at London Stadium.

"We need to replicate the performance to win the game. It's every three days now, it's not what you did yesterday, it's about the next performance."

Arsenal's improvement has coincided with the return of captain Martin Odegaard after an extended spell on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, and Arteta hailed the Norwegian midfielder's impact on the team.

"The way he prepares himself, the work he put in with the physios and medical department with the importance of the season as well," the Spaniard said.

"He's been exceptional since the Chelsea game and been very consistent. He's so reliable to take the game to the next level. It's a huge calibre of player."

Arsenal are fourth in the league with 22 points from 12 games, level with third-placed Chelsea and one point behind Manchester City in second.

With a struggling City travelling to face league leaders Liverpool and Chelsea facing a difficult home encounter with Aston Villa, Arsenal could find themselves in second if they are able to beat 14th-placed West Ham.

However, Arteta stressed that West Ham could not be taken lightly, pointing to their 2-0 win at Newcastle United on Monday, adding: "(West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui) and I are friends. I have huge admiration of what he's done in the game.

"He's from the same area as me in the north of Spain. They're a team on a high after the good result at Newcastle away, and they're always a tough opponent."

Arteta added he would make a late call on defender Gabriel's participation, after the Brazil international left the pitch in the 84th minute of the win over Sporting in some discomfort.