Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Arya's sparkling century propels Punjab to IPL win over Chennai
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Arya's sparkling century propels Punjab to IPL win over Chennai

Arya's sparkling century propels Punjab to IPL win over Chennai
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India - April 8, 2025 Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube in action REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Arya's sparkling century propels Punjab to IPL win over Chennai
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India - April 8, 2025 Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni in action REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Arya's sparkling century propels Punjab to IPL win over Chennai
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India - April 8, 2025 Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja and Punjab Kings' Lockie Ferguson after the match REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Arya's sparkling century propels Punjab to IPL win over Chennai
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India - April 8, 2025 Punjab Kings' Yash Thakur and Shreyas Iyer celebrate after the match REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Arya's sparkling century propels Punjab to IPL win over Chennai
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India - April 8, 2025 Punjab Kings' Lockie Ferguson celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
09 Apr 2025 02:11AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW CHANDIGARH, India :Priyansh Arya's rapid century powered Punjab Kings to an 18-run win over Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) game on Tuesday.

Priyansh struck the joint-fourth fastest hundred in IPL history off 39 balls to lead Punjab to 219-6 in 20 overs - the highest score at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium.

The 24-year-old Priyansh, who hit the first delivery of the match for six, was out for 103 off 42 balls including seven fours and nine sixes.

Chennai openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra started cautiously to reach 59-0 after six overs and Conway was top scorer with 69 as they finished their 20 overs on 201-5.

Punjab, who won the toss, amassed 75 runs in the powerplay despite losing opener Prabhsimran Singh, captain Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis.

The hosts were struggling at 83-5 after eight overs but Priyansh and Shashank Singh (52 not out) lifted them to a commanding total.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement