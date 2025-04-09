Arya's sparkling century propels Punjab to IPL win over Chennai

NEW CHANDIGARH, India :Priyansh Arya's rapid century powered Punjab Kings to an 18-run win over Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) game on Tuesday.

Priyansh struck the joint-fourth fastest hundred in IPL history off 39 balls to lead Punjab to 219-6 in 20 overs - the highest score at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium.

The 24-year-old Priyansh, who hit the first delivery of the match for six, was out for 103 off 42 balls including seven fours and nine sixes.

Chennai openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra started cautiously to reach 59-0 after six overs and Conway was top scorer with 69 as they finished their 20 overs on 201-5.

Punjab, who won the toss, amassed 75 runs in the powerplay despite losing opener Prabhsimran Singh, captain Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis.

The hosts were struggling at 83-5 after eight overs but Priyansh and Shashank Singh (52 not out) lifted them to a commanding total.