Asensio bags brace to lift Villa to 2-1 win over Chelsea

BIRMINGHAM, England : Aston Villa's Marco Asensio bagged a double and fellow newcomer Marcus Rashford had two assists as their side roared back from a goal down to beat Chelsea 2-1 in a breathless Premier League match at Villa Park on Saturday.

The victory buoyed up Villa's hopes of a Champions League berth next season as Unai Emery's men climbed to seventh in the league table on 42 points, one point behind Chelsea who fell to sixth.

Asensio's 89th-minute winner was thanks to a huge blunder by Chelsea keeper Filip Jorgensen, who inexplicably let the Spaniard's shot slip under his body.

"The performance from the team was incredible," Asensio told Sky Sports. "We need to continue but the team is in the right way. I am very happy for my first goals and for the win."

The visitors, who have not won an away league game since early December, drew first blood when Pedro Neto drove the ball down the right on the break before whipping in a cross that Enzo Fernandez slotted home from close range.

Both sides had numerous near misses before Asensio bundled in a cross from halftime substitute Rashford in the 57th minute. Asensio slotted home another Rashford cross for the winner.

Asensio and Rashford both joined Villa on loan earlier this month, from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively.

The game marked the best in a Villa shirt for Rashford, who looks keen to impress his new team after having fallen out of favour with United manager Ruben Amorim.

Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans said the team was very pleased to have acquired the forward.

"Listen, Marcus is someone, he can threaten anyone one (versus) one, even one (versus) two, he's very important for us in the way that he plays, because he gives us something on that left-hand side," Tielemans told Sky. "Today, every time he got the ball he was dangerous."

Both sides squandered numerous opportunities, with Chelsea having seven shots on target to Villa's six.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer had a bagful of chances, including a shot that sailed just wide and another that went over the crossbar. The England midfielder had a terrific late chance when he had keeper Emi Martinez beaten but defender Ezri Konza sprinted over to block it.