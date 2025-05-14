Ashworth appointed as the FA's first chief officer

Dan Ashworth has been appointed as the Football Association's first chief football officer on Wednesday, taking charge of the governing body's newly created role with strategic oversight across the England men's and women's teams.

Ashworth will also lead the regeneration of St. George's Park, which is set for a major upgrade to its world class performance facilities and pitches as England prepare to co-host Euro 2028.

The 54-year-old Ashworth was previously the FA’s director of elite development and then technical director between 2013 and 2019 before stints with Premier League teams Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Ashworth left his role as sporting director at Manchester United in December after just five months, having been hired from Newcastle. He also previously worked as technical director at West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion.