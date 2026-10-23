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Asian Cup to move to even years under AFC governance reforms
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Asian Cup to move to even years under AFC governance reforms

Asian Cup to move to even years under AFC governance reforms
The logo of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) at a venue for its extraordinary congress in Tokyo, Japan, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Asian Cup to move to even years under AFC governance reforms
FIFA president Gianni Infantino leaves from a venue for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)'s extraordinary congress in Tokyo, Japan, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
23 Oct 2026 08:10PM (Updated: 23 Oct 2026 08:32PM)
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Oct 23 : The Asian Football Confederation approved sweeping changes to its statutes on Friday, including a decision to move the Asian Cup to even-numbered years from 2032 as part of efforts to align with FIFA's evolving international calendar.

The amendments were unanimously approved at an Extraordinary Congress in Tokyo and introduced measures designed to keep the AFC's electoral cycle in sync with its competitions calendar amid upcoming changes to FIFA's schedule.

Under the new framework, the Asian Cup, traditionally staged in odd-numbered years, will switch to an even-year cycle beginning with the 2032 tournament. The next edition is set to take place from January to February 2027 in Saudi Arabia.

The AFC said the move would ensure its leadership cycle remains aligned with the confederation's flagship national-team competition and allow its executive committee to retain oversight of the event during key stages of its organisation.

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"Your decision today reinforces our governance and ensures our regulations remain robust, transparent, and fit for purpose to guarantee continuity, enabling us to usher in a brighter and better future for Asian football," AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, who is seeking a fourth term in office next year, told delegates. 

The AFC confirmed that elections for its leadership positions will still be held in 2027. However, under the new arrangements, those elected will take office on January 1, 2028, for a four-year term running through 2032. The current executive members will remain in place until the end of 2027.

Source: Reuters
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