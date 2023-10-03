Logo
Sport

Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew out of Asian Games after loss to Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong
Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in action at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sep 28, 2023. (File photo: Sport Singapore/Weixiang Lim)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
03 Oct 2023 06:31PM
HANGZHOU: Loh Kean Yew’s Asian Games debut came to a premature end on Tuesday (Oct 3) after he lost 12-21, 14-21 to Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong.

In the men’s singles round of 32 at the Binjiang Gymnasium, Ng took 45 minutes to beat former world champion Loh.

According to data from the Badminton World Federation, this is world number nine Loh’s fourth career meeting against Ng. The world number 19 has now beaten the Singaporean three times.

Loh, who received a first round bye in the men’s singles, had also featured in the men’s team event where Singapore lost 3-0 to Japan.

Ng, who has been in good form this season, raced to an early lead. A few of Loh’s thunderous trademark smashes would see him claw his way back to level at 7-7.

But a series of errors from Loh would hand the initiative back over Ng, who also beat the Singaporean in the quarter-finals of the Commonwealth Games last year. 

The Malaysian proved more than equal to everything Loh could throw at him, and saw out the first game in 20 minutes.

Ng continued in the same vein after the break as his patience and calm reading of the game shone through and he took the win.

Singapore has one remaining representative in the men’s singles – Jason Teh. He will face top seed Anthony Ginting on Wednesday.

In the women’s singles, world number 22 Yeo Jia Min moved on to the next round after she beat Kazakhstan’s Kamila Smagulova 21-7, 21-7.

The Singaporean, who also received a first round bye, will face China’s world number three Chen Yufei on Wednesday.

Catch the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 LIVE with 6 dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/asiangames to catch all the action for FREE, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.
Source: CNA/kg(rj)

