Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew out of Asian Games after loss to Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong

HANGZHOU: Loh Kean Yew’s Asian Games debut came to a premature end on Tuesday (Oct 3) after he lost 12-21, 14-21 to Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong.

In the men’s singles round of 32 at the Binjiang Gymnasium, Ng took 45 minutes to beat former world champion Loh.

According to data from the Badminton World Federation, this is world number nine Loh’s fourth career meeting against Ng. The world number 19 has now beaten the Singaporean three times.

Loh, who received a first round bye in the men’s singles, had also featured in the men’s team event where Singapore lost 3-0 to Japan.

Ng, who has been in good form this season, raced to an early lead. A few of Loh’s thunderous trademark smashes would see him claw his way back to level at 7-7.

But a series of errors from Loh would hand the initiative back over Ng, who also beat the Singaporean in the quarter-finals of the Commonwealth Games last year.

The Malaysian proved more than equal to everything Loh could throw at him, and saw out the first game in 20 minutes.