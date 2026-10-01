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Singapore taekwondo exponent Darren Yap clinches historic Asian Games taekwondo bronze
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Singapore taekwondo exponent Darren Yap clinches historic Asian Games taekwondo bronze

Yap is the first Singaporean taekwondo exponent to win a Games medal.

Singapore taekwondo exponent Darren Yap clinches historic Asian Games taekwondo bronze

Singapore's Darren Yap at the 20th Asian Games. (Photo: SNOC/Lim Weixiang)

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Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
01 Oct 2026 05:34PM
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NAGOYA: He may have bagged Singapore's first taekwondo Asian Games medal, but 22-year-old Darren Yap never wanted to compete internationally when he first started in the combat sport.

"I never wanted to compete at this level," he told reporters on Thursday (Oct 1) after clinching bronze in the men's individual poomsae.

"But once I went for my first competition, I kind of caught the bug and I've always wanted to keep going and going. That pushed me to work very hard, and eventually I got selected to represent Singapore."

At the Toyohashi Gymnasium, Yap (9.0400) made history as he finished behind South Korea's Yun Kyu-sung (9.3800), Thailand's Navin Pinthasute (9.2800) and Philippines' Derick Yape (9.0900). Both the third and fourth-placed finishers are awarded joint-bronze.

CNA Games
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"I didn't really have any expectations because I always try to enter not expecting anything and trying to focus on the end result," said Yap, who was eliminated in the round of 16 at the last Games in Hangzhou.

"More of enjoying the process and it led to a good place today."

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For the Singaporean who is now competing at his fifth major Games, the medal felt like "a long time coming".

"I'm just a very competitive person. For me, it's very fun to be able to do what I love to do on a big stage," he added.

Yap qualified second in his semi-final and third overall for the final earlier in the day. The double SEA Games bronze medallist will next compete in the virtual taekwondo event on Friday.

"I'm just very very happy. Now when people see Singapore on their bout list, they'll maybe get worried," said Yap.

"I hope I'm able to inspire the new generation of players that want to train and be able to do what I do, or be even better than me."

 

Catch the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games live or on-demand on mewatch! Visit mewatch.sg/asiangames for details, and follow Mediacorp Sports on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and trending content!

Source: CNA/mt(sn)

Related Topics

Asian Games 2026 Team Singapore taekwondo
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