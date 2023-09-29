Tears for Singapore women’s 4x100m medley squad after disqualification denies team Asian Games bronze

HANGZHOU, China: Delight turned into despair for Singapore women’s 4x100m medley relay team - touching home third in Friday's final (Sep 29) - only to learn soon after that they had been disqualified.

The Sim sisters - Levenia and Letitia - and the Quah siblings - Jing Wen and Ting Wen - combined for what they thought was Singapore's second medal in the pool at this Games, finishing the race behind eventual winners Japan and runners-up South Korea.

According to the official results published on the Asian Games website, Ting Wen - swimming the final freestyle leg - had jumped in 0.1s early during the handover from Jing Wen.

As a result of the disqualification, Hong Kong moved up from fourth place to third.