Wushu exponent Kimberly Ong clinches bronze, Singapore's first medal at Asian Games
Wushu exponent Kimberly Ong clinches bronze, Singapore's first medal at Asian Games

Singapore's Kimberly Ong clinched a bronze at the 2023 Asian Games on Sep 25, 2023. (Photo: SNOC/Eng Chin An)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
25 Sep 2023 10:13AM (Updated: 25 Sep 2023 10:36AM)
HANGZHOU: Wushu exponent Kimberly Ong clinched a bronze and Singapore's first medal at the 2023 Asian Games on Monday (Sep 25).

In the women's changquan final at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre, Macao's Li Yi took gold, while Hong Kong's Liu Xuxu claimed silver.

Ong's compatriot Zoe Tan finished fourth.

Ong, 21, is a two-time SEA Games gold medallist in the women’s daoshu and gunshu combined event.

The Games were officially opened by China's President Xi Jinping on Saturday night, after being delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the last edition in 2018, Team Singapore finished with four golds, four silvers and 14 bronzes.

Catch the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 LIVE with 6 dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/asiangames to catch all the action for FREE, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.
Source: CNA/mt(mi)

