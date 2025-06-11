Aston Martin's Stroll fit to race at home Canadian Grand Prix

Formula One driver Lance Stroll has been declared fit to race at his home Canadian Grand Prix after recovering from hand and wrist pain, his Aston Martin team said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Canadian had missed the Spanish Grand Prix on June 1 due to the problem, having experienced pain for many weeks which his medical consultant believed stemmed from surgery following a cycling accident in 2023.

"We are pleased to confirm that Lance Stroll will be back with the team competing in Montreal this weekend," Aston Martin said in a statement.

"He had a successful medical procedure to resolve the symptoms he has been experiencing and completed some laps in an old F1 car at Paul Ricard earlier this week.

"Lance is feeling fit and healthy, and is excited to compete in front of his home crowd."

Aston Martin were unable to replace Stroll for the race in Spain since he had taken part in qualifying, finishing 14th at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

"I am excited to get back behind the wheel with the team for my home Grand Prix this weekend. I was always going to fight hard to be ready to race in front of the Montreal crowd," Stroll said.

"I'm feeling good after my procedure and put some laps in at Paul Ricard this week to prepare. Thanks for all the support, see you guys this weekend!"

Stroll is 12th in the driver standings with 14 points, with McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri leading the table with 186.