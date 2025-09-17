Aston Villa finally score, but exit League Cup at Brentford

LONDON :Aston Villa ended their goal drought but their poor start to the season continued as they were knocked out of the League Cup by top-flight rivals Brentford on penalties on Tuesday after the third-round tie had ended 1-1.

Harvey Elliott, who joined from Liverpool on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day, put Villa ahead in the 43rd minute, his side's first goal of the season.

Aaron Hickey's first goal for Brentford levelled the tie in the 57th minute although Villa will feel they should have spared themselves penalties by winning in normal time.

As it was the hosts won 4-2 on penalties as keeper Hakon Valdimarsson saved spot kicks from John McGinn and Matty Cash.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Crystal Palace also needed penalties to get past second-tier London rivals Millwall for whom Ryan Leonard scored a last-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

Chris Richards had given Palace the lead.

Fourth-tier Grimsby Town, conquerors of Manchester United in the previous round, continued their adventure as they won 1-0 at struggling Championship side Sheffield Wednesday thanks to a headed goal by Jaze Kabia.

Grimsby are in the fourth round for the first time since 2001-02.