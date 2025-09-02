Aston Villa swoop to sign midfielders Sancho and Elliott on loan

LONDON :Aston Villa signed midfielders Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott on loan from Manchester United and Liverpool respectively on Monday as the Midlands club bolstered their squad after a disappointing start to the Premier League season.

Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 but spent a spell back on loan at the Bundesliga club before being loaned out to Chelsea last season.

"Sancho has been playing at the highest level of the club game since he was a teenager, particularly impressing for Borussia Dortmund during his time in the Bundesliga," Villa said on their website.

Sancho impressed while at Chelsea and scored in the UEFA Europa Conference League final win against Real Betis.

His arrival marked a busy final day of the transfer window for Villa who also took United's former 31-year-old Swedish defender Victor Lindelof on a free transfer following his departure from Old Trafford at the end of last season.

A United source said with a loan fee and achievement bonuses, the club would get full wage coverage.

Villa said the 22-year-old Elliott has joined on an initial season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy conditional on appearances.

Elliott was part of two Premier League title-winning squads at Liverpool and was named Player of the Tournament as he helped England's Under-21s win the UEFA European Under-21 Championship this year.

Villa, who sold midfielder Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle United, have only one point from their opening three games in the Premier League and are yet to score a goal.