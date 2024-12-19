Atalanta bid to stay ahead of chasing pack as Serie A title race hots up

Atalanta have the chance to consolidate top spot in Serie A when they host mid-table Empoli on Sunday, with Napoli breathing down their necks, as they dream of a maiden Scudetto.

They have a slender two-point lead over the Naples side while reigning champions Inter Milan are just a further point back with a game in hand but Gian Piero Gasperini's side have shown in recent games they are equipped to fight for the title.

Atalanta set a club record of 10 consecutive Serie A wins by beating Cagliari last weekend and followed that by dispatching second-tier Cesena 6-1 in the Coppa Italia last 16 on Wednesday.

"We come with great momentum and enthusiasm, all games are difficult in Serie A. We are in a good moment. My players are enjoying themselves and they are good together," Gasperini said.

"We have a great spirit as well as confidence and enthusiasm. The fans are extraordinary. We're going through a very positive period."

Empoli have won one of their last five Serie A games to sit 10th in the standings and will need to be at their best to handle Atalanta's firepower up front.

Atalanta's Argentina forward Mateo Retegui leads the Serie A scoring charts with 12 goals while Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman, the newly-crowned African Footballer of the Year, has netted eight times.

BEST DEFENCE

Antonio Conte's Napoli have the top-flight's joint-best defence and will hope for Atalanta to slip up so they can reclaim top spot when they travel to Genoa on Saturday.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter, who host 16th-placed Como on Monday, have been near-flawless in Serie A with one loss so far and both managers know there is little room for error in what is shaping up to be tight title race.

In stark contrast, AC Milan will be looking to get back on track at lowly Hellas Verona on Friday after one win in their last five league games which has left the 19-times champions eighth in the table - 14 points adrift of Atalanta.

Boos rang out from the Rossoneri's fans last week at the final whistle as their 125th anniversary celebrations were soured by a goalless draw with Genoa at the San Siro.

Juventus are the only team yet to lose in Serie A this season but 10 draws from 16 games have left them sixth.

Juve's lack of firepower has been a cause for concern in an injury-hit season but coach Thiago Motta will be happy with Dusan Vlahovic's return to form with the Serbia striker having scored in each of his last three games in all competitions.

Tuesday's 4-0 home win over Cagliari to reach the Coppa Italia quarter-finals could also give them a confidence boost on Sunday when they visit second-bottom Monza.

Surprise package Fiorentina, fourth with 31 points from 15 matches, host Udinese and will look to bounce back from a defeat by Bologna which snapped an eight-match Serie A winning run.