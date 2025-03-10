Logo
Sport

Atalanta crush Juventus 4-0 to remain third in Serie A
Atalanta crush Juventus 4-0 to remain third in Serie A

Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Atalanta - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - March 9, 2025 Atalanta's Mateo Retegui scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Atalanta - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - March 9, 2025 Atalanta's Marten de Roon scores their second goal past Juventus' Michele Di Gregorio REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Atalanta - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - March 9, 2025 Atalanta's Davide Zappacosta celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Atalanta - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - March 9, 2025 Atalanta's Ademola Lookman in action REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
10 Mar 2025
TURIN, Italy : Atalanta cruised to a 4-0 win at Juventus on Sunday to strengthen their grip on third place in Serie A while snapping the hosts' five-game winning streak in the league.

Both teams had chances to break the deadlock early on, but it was Mateo Retegui who put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot following a handball by Weston McKennie just before the half-hour mark.

Marten de Roon pounced on a rebound off Juve defender Lloyd Kelly to fire the ball into an open net early in the second half, before Davide Zappacosta made it 3-0, scoring from close-range after a brilliant back-heel pass from Sead Kolasinac in the 66th minute.

Ademola Lookman sealed the rout as he netted 13 minutes from time after his shot took a deflection off a Juventus defender before beating goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side sit third with 58 points, three behind leaders Inter Milan, while Juventus remain fourth on 52 points.

Source: Reuters
