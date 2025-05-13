Atalanta get the party started as Champions League place secured

BERGAMO, Italy :Atalanta will waste no time and celebrate an overall positive season starting now, coach Gian Piero Gasperini said on Monday after a 2-1 home win over AS Roma sealed their Champions League return.

Atalanta will compete in Europe's elite club competition for the fifth time since 2019.

"Let's celebrate now, we can't waste time," Gasperini told DAZN after securing third spot in Serie A.

Atalanta, on 71 points, are seven points above fourth-placed Juventus with two games remaining, which allows the Bergamo side to take a more relaxed approach to their final two fixtures against Genoa and lowly Parma.

"Now it's a beautiful evening, we have two weeks to enjoy this season," Gasperini said.

"In the Champions League we finished ninth out of 36 teams, missing direct qualification (to knockout rounds) by one point. For us it was formidable, there will be time and opportunity to think about the rest."

Atalanta went on an 11-game winning streak earlier this season which took them top of the standings in December, but a winless run of four matches dropped them to third place, where they have remained ever since.

They then suffered three consecutive defeats starting with a home loss to Inter Milan mid-March, further complicating their title race bid.

"I'm happy because it's a fantastic achievement for Atalanta," Gasperini added.

"We've been (competing) with Napoli and Inter Milan for a few weeks but I think this was the highest achievement.

"Having left behind so many strong teams that have made this championship beautiful is a great result, it's been a long season with some fantastic peaks and moments of difficulty from which we have recovered in this final with the decisive sprint."