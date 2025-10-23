Atalanta held to scoreless draw by Slavia Prague

BERGAMO, Italy :Atalanta were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Slavia Prague in their Champions League meeting on Wednesday in a game of spurned chances and saves from both keepers.

The hosts move on to four points after losing 4-0 away to champions Paris St Germain before beating Club Brugge 2-1, while Slavia are on two points having opened with a 2-2 draw at home to Bodo/Glimt followed by a 3-0 defeat at Inter Milan.

Atalanta created two early chances in quick succession, with defender Odilon Kossounou racing through on goal but sending his shot straight at Slavia keeper Jakub Markovic, who then parried away Charles De Ketelaere's strike from distance.

Markovic later made a point-blank save from Nikola Krstovic's close-range effort and at the other end, Atalanta keeper Marco Carnesecchi made an excellent stop to deny David Moses on the stroke of halftime.

Carnesecchi saved a Lukas Provod free kick while Kamaldeen Sulemana came off the bench for the hosts but failed to net when through one-on-one with the keeper.

Another Atalanta substitute, Gianluca Scamacca, had a late chance saved by Markovic and both sides will feel they did enough to earn the win but had to settle for a share of the spoils. Atalanta are away to Olympique de Marseille next while Slavia host Arsenal.