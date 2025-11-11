Atalanta name Palladino as manager to replace sacked Juric

Atalanta on Tuesday appointed former Fiorentina boss Raffaele Palladino as manager with a contract until June 2027, a day after Ivan Juric's sacking, the Serie A club announced.

Juric was fired following a 3-0 home loss to Sassuolo. The 41-year-old Palladino will now be tasked with turning around the club's fortunes after a winless run of seven league games that has left them languishing in 13th after 11 matches this season.

Atalanta have just two league wins this campaign and trail leaders Inter Milan by 11 points.

"Raffaele Palladino has signed with the Nerazzurri club on a contract until 30 June 2027," Atalanta said in a statement.

Palladino began his managerial career at Monza with the youth team, before his promotion to first-team manager in 2022, where he helped the club to 11th and 12th place, respectively, in his two years in charge before leaving in June 2024.

The Italian coach joined Fiorentina last season and took the club to a sixth-place finish, earning a Conference League spot.

But despite leading Fiorentina to their best league position since 2016, Palladino's style failed to win over the fans and he left the club by mutual consent at the end of the season, three weeks after signing an extension in May 2025.

Palladino's first game in charge of Atalanta will be against fourth-placed Napoli on November 22 after the international break.