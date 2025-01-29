Atalanta set sights on top-eight finish ahead of final game against Barcelona

Atalanta have outperformed their expectations in the Champions League this season and will now make one final push in their last league-phase game at Barcelona to seal an automatic knockout spot, manager Gian Piero Gasperini said on Tuesday.

Atalanta have impressed in the new-look competition and have lost only once in seven games - against European champions Real Madrid.

The Italian club are seventh in the standings with 14 points and are assured of at least a playoff spot. They are four points behind second-placed Barcelona, who have already advanced to the last 16 along with Liverpool.

"In the Champions League we did well, beyond our expectations, it's certain that you pay maximum attention, it's always been the game you dedicate the most adrenaline to," Gasperini told reporters ahead of Wednesday's match in Spain.

"The standings are such that everyone does the math on what can happen. We know very well that we are in the playoffs, we earned it by having a good run.

"The only result that would guarantee us eighth place is to win, not even a draw would be enough. Having said that, for me, it is much more important to play this type of game, to measure ourselves against this type of team."

The top eight teams qualify automatically for the last 16, while sides finishing ninth to 24th compete in two-legged knockout playoffs to secure their spot in the last 16.

Atalanta are also in the Serie A title race where they are third in the standings but are set for a busy period with three games scheduled across all competitions in seven days.

They next play Torino in the league followed by a Coppa Italia clash against Bologna.

"Seven days is not enough, tomorrow against Barcelona, ​​but also in Serie A and in the Coppa Italia," Gasperini said.

"Three different events played very close together, I think the best thing is to play one at a time."

Atalanta will be without their forward Ademola Lookman, who injured his knee during training.