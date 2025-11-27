Atalanta stun Frankfurt with five-minute blitz in 3-0 Champions League win

FRANKFURT, Germany :Atalanta scored three times in five minutes to crush Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 away in the Champions League on Wednesday, with the visitors' second-half blitz leaving the hosts shell-shocked and battling for survival in Europe.

The Italian side may be struggling in Serie A, currently on an eight-match winless run, but are now unbeaten in four matches in Europe after losing their opener to champions Paris St Germain and are 10th in the standings on 10 points. Frankfurt are 28th on four points.

Despite threatening little in the opening half, Atalanta came closest to scoring before the break with Ademola Lookman and Gianluca Scamacca both hitting the upright in quick succession.

The opening goal came on the hour mark when Charles De Ketelaere's cross found Lookman unmarked at the back post for the simplest of side-footed finishes and Atalanta doubled their lead within two minutes.

Lookman played a perfectly weighted pass into the area to Ederson who poked the ball past the keeper and Frankfurt's collapse was complete when De Ketelaere was there to smash home the rebound after Scamacca's effort hit the crossbar.

It was the perfect Champions League introduction for Atalanta manager Raffaele Palladino, taking charge in the competition for the first time, having replaced the sacked Ivan Juric earlier this month.