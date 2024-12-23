Atalanta's De Ketelaere bags late goal to snatch 3-2 win over Empoli

BERGAMO, Italy :Atalanta's two-goal Charles De Ketelaere was the hero after scoring a late winner to secure a 3-2 victory over mid-table Empoli and send his side back to the top of Serie A on Sunday.

The Belgian weaved his way to the edge of the box four minutes from time, skilfully holding off defenders before drilling a low shot into the bottom corner to earn the points.

Atalanta now lead the table on 40 points, two ahead of Napoli, who won 2-1 at Genoa on Saturday, and four in front of Inter Milan, who have two games in hand, and Lazio.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side look unstoppable. With 11 Serie A wins in a row, and 13 in total, they have the most in the big five European leagues this season.

"We came back against a team that played well," Gasperini told Sky Italia. "The two goals conceded were due to a lapse in concentration and a penalty given by VAR. Winning it (the match) was a great achievement."

The Atalanta coach was also full of praise for 23-year-old De Ketelaere, saying: "He gained confidence and improved his heading ability, as he showed today. The second goal is truly extraordinary, coming from a wide position."

Lorenzo Colombo stunned the hosts after 13 minutes, giving Empoli the lead with a volley, capitalising on Liam Henderson's cross from the byline that took Atalanta's defence by surprise.

However, the home side showed why they are fighting for the title as De Ketelaere equalised after 34 minutes with a diving header into the bottom corner.

Ademola Lookman sealed Atalanta's first-half comeback in stoppage time, expertly bringing the ball down inside the box with his thigh before calmly slotting it into the net.

Despite Atalanta's pressure, Empoli pulled level three minutes before the hour with a penalty by Sebastiano Esposito after Berat Djimsiti brought down Alberto Grassi.

But De Ketelaere's late goal sealed the win for Gasperini's team who next visit fourth-placed Lazio on Dec. 28.