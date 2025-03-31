Atalanta's Serie A title dream had already ended with loss to Inter, says Gasperini

Atalanta's Serie A title ambitions had already vanished following their loss to Inter Milan earlier this month, manager Gian Piero Gasperini said after his side suffered another defeat when they were beaten 1-0 at Fiorentina on Sunday.

Atalanta, who are third with 58 points, six off leaders Inter and three behind second-placed Napoli, lost 2-0 to Inter before the international break and their Scudetto dreams suffered another blow on Sunday.

"It was an impossible dream that I think disappeared in the game against Inter. But we had played well there," Gasperini told reporters.

"Now we have teams that have made streaks of important results and there are still eight games. We have a bit of an advantage and we will play five home games out of eight.

"We will immediately have direct clashes with Lazio and Bologna on which the standings will depend, but the others must also clash with each other. We have to come to this period strong."

Italy forward Moise Kean gave Fiorentina the lead just before the interval with a low shot into the bottom corner.

Atalanta, who have never won the Italian top-flight title, failed to register a single shot on target.

"Today, we didn't shoot on goal, despite the fact that there were the conditions to be much more dangerous," Gasperini said.

Atalanta assistant manager Tullio Gritti was filling in for Gasperini, who was serving a one-match ban after he received a red card in their defeat to Inter.

The visitors had more possession after the break but failed to create chances, leading Gritti to make changes to their front line.

The Bergamo side started Italy striker Mateo Retegui, who recently withdrew from international duty with a thigh issue. However, both Retegui and forward Ademola Lookman were replaced after 55 minutes.

"These are games in which there is no middle ground and this is Atalanta. Retegui was back, but in the first half he was the most dynamic: making him play 90 minutes was a risk," the 67-year-old said.

"Lookman returned on Friday but he is the one who creates liveliness and speed in attack. The others want more of the ball on them.

"Then we tried with (Daniel) Maldini, with (Lazar) Samardzic, (Marco) Brescianini and (Juan) Cuadrado, but up front it was a generalised lack of the right speed."