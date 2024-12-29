Logo
Atalanta's winning streak ends in 1-1 draw at Lazio
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v Atalanta - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - December 28, 2024 Lazio's Mario Gila in action with Atalanta's Ademola Lookman REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v Atalanta - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - December 28, 2024 Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni in action with Atalanta's Odilon Kossounou REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v Atalanta - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - December 28, 2024 Atalanta's Ederson in action with Lazio's Nicolo Rovella and Matteo Guendouzi REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
29 Dec 2024 05:53AM
ROME : Atalanta's winning streak in Serie A ended with a 1-1 draw at Lazio on Saturday, as Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's first-half goal for the hosts was cancelled out by a late equaliser from Marco Brescianini.

The result ended Atalanta's streak of 11 consecutive victories but Gian Piero Gasperini's side are still top of the table with 41 points, one ahead of Inter Milan who won 3-0 at Cagliari earlier on Saturday.

Lazio are fourth with 35 points.

After dominating the first half, Lazio were rewarded in the 27th minute when Nicolo Rovella played a high through ball to Dele-Bashiru, who cut inside the box and sent a bouncing volley into the net to break the deadlock.

The final moments were a thriller, with several chances for both sides, but Atalanta earned their draw when Brescianini easily tapped in an open goal from short distance two minutes before full-time, after Ademola Lookman served him from the left past Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel.

Source: Reuters

