Athletics Australia says it's making a 'bold' rebrand to 'Australian Athletics'

MELBOURNE : Athletics Australia is rebranding to "Australian Athletics" - a move that might appear subtle to most people but which the sports federation said would provide a "bold, new identity" to allow it to capitalise on a golden era ahead.

The change, unveiled with a new logo on Wednesday, ends the old brand's 36-year run.

"Australian Athletics (AA) enters 2025 with a bold, new identity, unveiling a rebrand that reflects the sport’s evolution and growth, connects to its storied legacy, and sets its sights on an exciting future," AA said in a statement.

Australia has enjoyed a resurgence in track and field in recent years, with their athletes winning seven medals at the Paris Olympics, including a first women's field gold to pole vaulter Nina Kennedy.

It was the nation's best Games haul since 1956 in Melbourne when the hosts took 12 medals, including four gold.

Locally, the sport has enjoyed a massive boost in profile with the emergence of 17-year-old sprinter Gout Gout whose eye-catching 100 and 200 metres times last year went viral on social media and drew praise from Usain Bolt.