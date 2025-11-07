Atlanta United bring back 'Tata' Martino to recapture MLS magic

Atlanta United turned back the clock by hiring Gerardo 'Tata' Martino as their new head coach on Thursday for a second stint, hoping the Argentine can work the same magic in Major League Soccer that delivered their 2018 MLS Cup triumph.

The 62-year-old has signed a two-year contract through 2027, returning to the club where he made his mark as the expansion team's first coach in 2017.

The reunion comes after Atlanta parted ways with Ronny Deila, who managed the club for one forgettable season that saw them finish 14th in the Eastern Conference with 28 points and miss the playoffs entirely in 2025.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tata back to Atlanta United," owner and chairman Arthur M. Blank said in a statement.

'EXCEPTIONAL MANAGER'

"Tata is an exceptional manager who set the standard for excellence within our club and helped establish our identity in Major League Soccer. Since then, he has continued to achieve success on the global stage," Blank added.

"There is a lot of work to do for us to get back to championship form. This moment is not about revisiting the past but about looking ahead and building a new foundation while embracing the continuing evolution of what it takes to contend in MLS on a regular basis."

Martino, a former Barcelona and Argentina coach, last led Inter Miami during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, helping the side led by Lionel Messi win the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024.

He also guided Paraguay to a runners-up finish in the 2011 Copa America while leading Mexico to Gold Cup glory in 2019.

'CLEAR IDENTITY'

"Tata's teams have a clear identity, and his playing style and leadership qualities align with our club values," the club's sporting director Chris Henderson said.

"His success, along with his understanding of our league, is well established. We look forward to welcoming him back to Atlanta."

Martino said this would be a different project than his first stint with the club.

"However, with great ownership and the collaboration of the players, coaching staff and everyone at the club, our objective will always be to form a winning team that makes our fans feel proud and well-represented every time that they go to Mercedes-Benz Stadium," he said.