Atletico fightback against Rayo Vallecano thanks to Alvarez's hat-trick

MADRID :Julian Alvarez scored twice in eight minutes to complete a hat-trick and hand Atletico Madrid a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory in LaLiga over Rayo Vallecano at the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday.

The Argentine striker's heroics salvaged what looked like another frustrating evening for Diego Simeone's struggling side, who had surrendered the lead before Alvarez's spectacular 88th-minute winner from the edge of the box found the top right corner.

Atletico dominated early and took the lead through Alvarez's 15th-minute volley, but their wastefulness in front of goal came back to haunt them when Pep Chavarria thundered home a stunning 30-metre equaliser into the top left corner in first-half stoppage time.

Rayo took the lead in the 77th minute when Alvaro Garcia rounded Jan Oblak and tapped into an empty net in a quick counter.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

But Alvarez had the final say, first equalising from a goalkeeper rebound before unleashing his match-winner that left the home crowd hollering.

The victory was only Atletico's second this season, leaving them eighth in LaLiga with nine points - nine behind leaders Real Madrid, whom they host in Saturday's Spanish capital derby.