Atletico go top as late Sorloth goal earns dramatic 2-1 win at Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain :Alexander Sorloth struck deep in stoppage time to hand Atletico Madrid a 2-1 comeback win at Barcelona on Saturday that moved them top of LaLiga with their 12th consecutive victory across all competitions.

Atletico claimed their first away win at Barcelona in 18 years and now have 41 points with a game in hand, three ahead of the Catalans who have gone three league games without a win.

Barca were the better side in the opening exchanges and Pedri scored on the half-hour mark following a great run into the box and a one-two with Gavi, beating goalkeeper Jan Oblak with a low shot.

Despite their dominance, the hosts were unable to extend their lead after the break as Raphinha's chip hit the crossbar and Oblak blocked Fermin Lopez's close-range shot with his feet.

Robert Lewandowski also failed to find the net as his poor shot from inside the six-yard box was also saved by Oblak.

Rodrigo De Paul then grabbed the equaliser in the 60th minute, capitalising on a poor clearance by Marc Casado on the edge of the box to slot his shot into the bottom corner with what was only Atletico's second attempt on goal in the game.

"When you suffer more, you enjoy it more. We were up against a great rival. It had been many years since Atletico had won here, and we were also playing for the top spot," De Paul told Movistar.

"It's exciting to be leaders. It's a huge satisfaction. When your work pays off, you feel completely satisfied. It's an honour to wear this shirt, and when things go well it gives me great joy."

Oblak pulled off a couple of key saves to deny Raphinha and Pedri before substitute Sorloth netted with a first-time effort six minutes into stoppage time from a deep cross by Nahuel Molina.

"I hadn't won in Barcelona since I arrived, finally. It was difficult, but we got three points. Let's continue in this vein," Oblak said.

"We started badly, with some fear that nobody understands, because we are in very good shape. After the 1-0 we were able to hold on without conceding the second.

"The league is very long. Today is not key, it's three points and there are a lot of points left. A month and a half ago we were far away and now we are here."