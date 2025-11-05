Atletico Madrid beat Union Saint-Gilloise in Champions League victory

MADRID :Atletico Madrid got a 3-1 home victory against Union Saint-Gilloise in their Champions League clash on Tuesday, with goals from Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher and Marcos Llorente keeping Diego Simeone's side in the hunt for qualification.

The result leaves Atletico 14th in the league phase standings on six points from four matches, level with five other teams, while Belgium champions Union Saint-Gilloise sit 26th with three points and outside the qualification spots.

Union Saint-Gilloise started aggressively, exploiting counter-attacks with speed, but Atletico struck first in the 40th minute when Giuliano Simeone burst up the right channel and put it on a plate for his Argentina team mate Alvarez to unleash an unstoppable half-volley from inside the box.

Atletico came off the break livelier and finally found their second goal in the 72nd minute when Gallagher fired a bullet strike from inside the box, grabbing a loose ball when the defenders failed to clear it away in a quick counter by Alexander Sorloth.

Union Saint-Gilloise refused to go quietly, cutting the deficit in the 81st minute when Sofiane Boufal sent a cross from a free kick at the left to the far post where Ross Sykes leaped high to unleash a towering header into the bottom left corner.

The goal set up a nervy finish for the hosts who finally managed to score again when Llorente made it 3-1, striking home a rebound from inside the box in the last minute of added time.