Atletico Madrid's Simeone seeks relief as winless run piles on pressure

MADRID :Diego Simeone is feeling the heat as Atletico Madrid's dismal start to the season has left the coach desperately seeking his first win a month into the campaign.

The Colchoneros sit in 17th place in LaLiga with just two points from three games, a poor position for a club that splashed around 200 million euros ($235 million) on summer signings including Alex Baena, Thiago Almada, David Hancko and Johnny Cardoso.

"Winning would be a relief, that's the reality, the way I see it. I would feel relieved; the responsibility is huge," Simeone told a press conference on Friday as his side prepares to host high-flying Villarreal.

"Over the last 14 years, we have built an enormous legacy, and we must maintain it. I am in a position where I am the most closely watched person, and I have to accept that."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The pressure is mounting on Simeone, who enters his 14th season at the helm amid a four-year title drought and sky-high expectations following the club's massive summer investment. Atletico find themselves just one spot above the relegation zone, a far cry from their lofty ambitions.

Saturday's opponents Villarreal arrive in Madrid sitting pretty in third place with seven points, just two behind perfect-start leaders Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao.

The Argentine coach acknowledged his team must earn back supporters' trust but urged the faithful to rally behind the struggling side. "Their support will be tremendously important on Saturday," Simeone said.

"Tomorrow we need the fans to support the team and for us to play a good game. We need to work to make people feel connected to the team."

Adding to Simeone's woes, new signing Almada will be sidelined for several weeks with a leg injury sustained on international duty with Argentina, while Baena remains unavailable as he recovers from an appendectomy.

($1 = 0.8522 euros)