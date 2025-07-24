Atletico reach agreement with Feyenoord for defender Hancko's transfer

Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Dutch side Feyenoord for the transfer of Slovak defender David Hancko, the LaLiga club said as they look to close the gap on Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Financial details were not disclosed, but Spanish media reported the transfer fee for the 27-year-old Slovakia international to be worth around 30 million euros ($35.30 million).

Hancko, who was linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, has made 140 appearances for Feyenoord since his 2022 move, helping them win the Eredivisie in the 2022-23 season.

"Atletico and Feyenoord have reached an agreement over the transfer of David Hancko to our club, pending the completion of the medical examination and the signing of his new contract," Atletico, who finished third behind champions Barca and Real Madrid in LaLiga, said in a statement late on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8500 euros)