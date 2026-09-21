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Atletico ride derby storm to beat 10-man Real Madrid 2-1
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Atletico ride derby storm to beat 10-man Real Madrid 2-1

Atletico ride derby storm to beat 10-man Real Madrid 2-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 20, 2026 Atletico Madrid's Alejandro Grimaldo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Juan Barbosa
Atletico ride derby storm to beat 10-man Real Madrid 2-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 20, 2026 Real Madrid's Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate look dejected after the match REUTERS/Juan Barbosa
Atletico ride derby storm to beat 10-man Real Madrid 2-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 20, 2026 Atletico Madrid's Jonathan David celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Juan Barbosa
Atletico ride derby storm to beat 10-man Real Madrid 2-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 20, 2026 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham in action with Atletico Madrid's Koke and Giuliano Simeone REUTERS/Ana Beltran
21 Sep 2026 12:29AM (Updated: 21 Sep 2026 12:37AM)
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MADRID, Sept 20 : Atletico Madrid beat arch-rivals Real Madrid 2-1 in LaLiga on Sunday as second-half goals from Alejandro Grimaldo and Jonathan David settled a tense derby at a packed Estadio Metropolitano.

Real appealed for Cuti Romero to be sent off for a studs-up challenge on Jude Bellingham during a physical first half, but the visitors went down to 10 men shortly after halftime.

Dean Huijsen was dismissed for bringing down Giuliano Simeone inside the area as the last defender, allowing Grimaldo to score with a low spot kick. David doubled Atletico's lead in the 59th minute, volleying home from close range after Simeone's run down the right.

Antonio Ruediger headed in a free kick in the 89th minute, but Real's response came too late. Atletico climbed above Real into second in the standings on 16 points, five behind leaders Barcelona and one ahead of Real and Real Betis.

Source: Reuters
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