Atletico sign Italy forward Raspadori from Napoli

Atletico Madrid have signed Italy forward Giacomo Raspadori from Napoli on a five-year contract, the LaLiga club said on Monday, with Italian media reporting that the deal is worth a total of 26 million euros ($30.14 million).

Raspadori began his career with Sassuolo, before joining Napoli on a loan deal in 2022, winning the Serie A title in his first campaign at the club, with the move made permanent at the end of that season.

The 25-year-old won his second Scudetto with Napoli last season, and has made a total of 88 league appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals, but the majority of his game time has come from the bench.

Raspadori was part of Italy's triumphant Euro 2020 squad, and has scored nine goals for his country in 40 appearances.

($1 = 0.8625 euros)