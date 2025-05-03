Atletico's title hopes take another hit in 0-0 draw at Alaves

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, Spain :Atletico Madrid's fading hopes of winning the LaLiga title suffered a potentially grievous blow on Saturday as they were held to a goalless draw by relegation-threatened Alaves at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.

Atletico, who last won LaLiga in 2021, dominated possession but lacked the invention and urgency to pierce an organised Alaves rearguard.

Diego Simeone's side remained third in the standings with 67 points, nine behind leaders Barcelona who travel to Real Valladolid later on Saturday.

The first half was a cagey affair without a single shot on target, the most notable moment coming when Atletico forward Julian Alvarez was dismissed for planting a high boot on Facundo Garces.

However, TV replays showed the challenge was not as bad as it initially appeared and the red card was changed to a yellow after VAR asked the referee to consult the pitchside monitor.

Antoine Griezmann made his first start in three league games but the Frenchman was unable to help Atletico find a route to goal as the visitors failed to record a shot in the opening 45 minutes.

Alaves had a chance early in the second half but Jon Guridi failed to convert, sending a header wide after being left unmarked in Atletico's penalty area.

Simeone brought on attackers Alexander Sorloth and Samuel Lino and the substitutions sparked the contest into life, with Lino recording Atletico's first shot on target in the 71st minute.

Alaves did the same at the other end as Kike Garcia's side-footed effort from close range was expertly kept out by Jan Oblak.

Alaves keeper Antonio Sivera was kept very busy in the closing stages as Atletico pushed forward, but the visitors were unable to find a winner.

The draw moved Alaves up to 16th, three points clear of the relegation places.

"It's a good point against a great opponent," Alaves defender Garces said.

"I'm very happy with the work we've done, this helps us to gain confidence and to add to our tally. We're all on the same page. We have to keep pushing and make the stadium a fortress for the last two games here."