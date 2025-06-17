Atmosphere for Chelsea's Club World Cup opener a bit strange, says Maresca

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said the atmosphere at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was "a bit strange" as his side began their Club World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Los Angeles FC in front of swathes of empty seats.

The multi-purpose stadium has a 71,000 capacity but Monday's group stage match, which kicked-off at 3 p.m., attracted little over 22,000 spectators.

Atlanta is over 2,000 miles (3,220 km) away from Los Angeles, where Major League Soccer club LAFC are based.

"It was a good match, a good performance," Maresca told reporters. "I think the environment was a bit strange. The stadium was almost empty. Not full."

The Italian expected more fans to be in attendance when they take on Brazilian side Flamengo at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday.

"We prepared for this game also thinking that the environment was a bit different," Maresca said.

"But no doubt that the next one will be a nice one because we know that the Brazilian team, they always bring many, many fans. So we will try to be ready for the next one."

Maresca was asked about what impact he expects from forward Liam Delap, who joined the club for around 30 million pounds from Ipswich Town ($40.73 million) on a six-year deal.

Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu are already options for the number nine shirt at Chelsea but the 22-year-old Englishman wasted no time in showcasing his potential, setting up Enzo Fernandez for their second goal on Monday.

"I am curious to see how Nico reacts (to Delap)," said Maresca. "He competed with Guiu, who is very young, during the season. They are both good number nines."

Chelsea are level with Flamengo at the top of the group after the Brazilians beat Esperance de Tunis 2-0.

($1 = 0.7366 pounds)