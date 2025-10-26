ATP roundup: Brazilian teen reaches Basel final

Unseeded Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca will take on No. 8 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain in Sunday's Swiss Indoors Basel final.

The 19-year-old Fonseca reached his first ATP 500 final with a 7-6 (4), 7-5 win against Spain's Jaume Munar. He overcame a 4-2 deficit in the second set and finished with 39 winners while only facing one break point.

Davidovich Fokina was leading 7-6 (4), 3-1 in Saturday's other semifinal when Frenchman Ugo Humbert retired due to injury. He became the fifth player to reach four or more ATP Tour finals this season.

Erste Bank Open

No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy will meet No. 2 Alexander Zverev of Germany in a showdown for the title in Vienna, Austria.

Both won their semifinal matches in straight sets on Saturday, with Sinner defeating No. 3 Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-3, 6-4 and Zverev posting a 6-4, 7-5 win over No. 4 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.

Sinner converted four of five break chances in his one-hour, 28-minute match. Zverev finished his match in one hour and 32 minutes after firing nine aces and committing only four unforced errors.

-Field Level Media