ATP roundup: Denis Shapovalov tops Leo Borg, son of Swedish legend, in Stockholm

Canadian Denis Shapovalov overcame Leo Borg, the son of tennis legend Bjorn Borg, and the partisan crowd on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Nordic Open in Stockholm.

Third-seeded Shapovalov, who won in Stockholm in 2019, defeated Swedish wild card Leo Borg 6-2, 5-7, 6-1. Borg, seeking his third career ATP Tour victory, saved 11 of 18 break points and converted 3 of 7 on his opportunities.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway opened his tournament with a 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory over Marin Cilic to improve to 4-0 against the Croatian in this series. American Aleksander Kovacevic upset eighth-seeded Camilo Uga Carabelli of Argentina 4-6, 7-5, 4-0 (retired).

Other winners were Sebastian Korda, Hungary's Marton Fucsovics and Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.

BNP Paribas Fortis European Open

Third-seeded Jiri Lehecka had an 11-0 advantage in aces in dispatching Belgian Gilles Arnaud Bailly 6-3, 6-2 and advancing to the quarterfinals in Brussels.

Lehecka of the Czech Republic recorded his 27th win on hard court this season - fifth-most on the ATP Tour. A finalist at this event in 2024, Lehecka is ranked No. 17 in the world, while the 18-year-old Bailly is a career-high No. 247.

Fourth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina of Spain overcame a slow start to eliminate American Marcos Giron 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4. Wild card Raphael Collignon, playing in his home country, outlasted Argentina's Francisco Comensana 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (10).

Other winners were France's Benjamin Bonzi, Georgian qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili, Bosnia-Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur and German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann.

Almaty Open

Third-seeded Flavio Cobolli snapped a two-match losing streak with a successful debut at this event, defeating Australian Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 7-5 in Kazakhstan.

The Italian, who won titles this year at Hamburg and Bucharest, advanced to the quarterfinals against Australian qualifier James Duckworth, who upset seventh-seeded and 2024 finalist Gabriel Diallo of Canada, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Sixth-seeded Alex Michelsen ended a personal five-match losing skid by ousting the host country's Bebit Zhukayev 6-2, 6-3. Hungary's Fabian Marozsan upset fifth-seeded Brandon Nakashima 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Other winners were Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki, eighth-seeded Corentin Moutet of France and Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, who next faces top seed and defending champion Karen Khachanov of Russia.

-Field Level Media