ATP roundup: Three top 10 seeds fall in Munich

Unseeded Mariano Navone of Argentina pulled off the biggest upset of the day, taking down No. 3 seed Felix Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the first round of the BMW Open on Tuesday in Munich, Germany.

Navone, ranked No. 70 in the world, battled back and broke Auger-Aliassime in the final set en route to the victory in just over three hours. Navone saved 14 of 19 break points and won 83 per cent of his second-serve points (10 of 12).

Czech No. 6 seed Jakub Mensik and Canadian No. 8 seed Dennis Shapovalov were also upset victims, as Mensik fell to German wild card Yannick Hanfmann 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3, and Shapovalov lost to German lucky loser Diego Dedura-Palomero 7-6 (2), 3-0. Shapovalov was forced to retire in the second set as Dedura-Palomero, 17, became the first player born in 2008 or later to win an ATP Tour match.

No. 4 seed Ugo Humbert of France and No. 5 seed Francisco Cerundulo of Argentina were among the other winners.

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Playing in his native Spain, World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz was tested by American qualifier Ethan Quinn before prevailing 6-2, 7-6 (6) to reach the quarterfinals.

Quinn, ranked No. 126 in the world, was up a break in the second set before Alcaraz rebounded to pull out the win after saving a set point in the tiebreak. The Spainard broke Quinn twice in the first set while saving five break points.

No. 2 seed Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, No. 5 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia and No. 7 seed Arthur Fils of France posted straight-set victories. No. 9 seed Frances Tiafoe was not so fortunate as the American fell to unseeded Spaniard Jaume Munar 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.

-Field Level Media