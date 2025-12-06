Australia 450-8, lead by 116 runs in second Ashes test

Dec 6 : Alex Carey scored a half-century and tailender Mitchell Starc closed in on one as Australia moved to 450 for eight at tea on day three of the second Ashes test in Brisbane on Saturday, extending their lead to 116 runs over England.

Mitchell Starc was 46 not out, with fellow tailender Scott Boland on seven on a hot and sunny afternoon at the Gabba.

Australia resumed on 378 for six, with wicketkeeper Carey and tailender Michael Neser looking to build a big lead in the day-night test in reply to England's first innings 334.

England captain Ben Stokes had Neser caught behind for 16, ending a 54-run partnership with Carey.

Carey added another 33 runs with Starc before becoming Gus Atkinson's first wicket of the series when he was caught behind trying to cut the seamer.

Starc and Boland then frustrated England with an unbroken 34-run partnership to survive to the break.

With their hopes of saving the match dwindling, England will need to capture Australia's final wickets quickly after the resumption and make meaningful in-roads into the deficit before a daunting trial under the lights against the pink ball.

Australia lead the five-test series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Perth.