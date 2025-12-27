Logo
Logo

Sport

Australia all out for 132, England to chase 175 for victory
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Australia all out for 132, England to chase 175 for victory

Australia all out for 132, England to chase 175 for victory
Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fourth Test - MCG, Melbourne, Australia - December 27, 2025 England celebrates after England's Brydon Carse gets the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australia all out for 132, England to chase 175 for victory
Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fourth Test - MCG, Melbourne, Australia - December 27, 2025 England's Josh Tongue, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Brydon Carse celebrate after taking the final wicket of Australia's 2nd innings REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australia all out for 132, England to chase 175 for victory
Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fourth Test - MCG, Melbourne, Australia - December 27, 2025 Australia's Steve Smith batting REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australia all out for 132, England to chase 175 for victory
Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fourth Test - MCG, Melbourne, Australia - December 27, 2025 England's Ben Stokes prepares to bowl REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
27 Dec 2025 09:42AM (Updated: 27 Dec 2025 11:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Dec 27 : Australia were bowled out for 132 in their second innings before tea on day two of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, setting England a target of 175 runs for victory.

* Australia lost their last four ‌wickets for 34 runs after resuming on ‌98 for six after lunch on a glorious afternoon.

* Brydon Carse led England's bowling with 4-34, while skipper Ben Stokes took 3-24.

* Fast bowler Gus Atkinson came off injured with a left hamstring strain in a major blow for ‍England's hopes of winning a first test in Australia in 15 years. Atkinson had removed nightwatchman Scott Boland caught behind for six in the sixth over of the morning.

* Carse and ​Josh Tongue, who took ‌5-45 in the first innings, grabbed two wickets apiece in the morning session as Australia collapsed in ​a 4-27 burst.

* Carse captured the key wicket of Travis Head, ⁠bowling the opener for 46, ‌before having wicketkeeper Alex Carey caught in the slips ​for four.

* Tongue had number three Marnus Labuschagne caught in the slips for eight and number five ‍Usman Khawaja caught for a duck with a miscued pull-shot ⁠to fine leg.

* Australia lead the five-test series 3-0 after wins ​in Perth, Brisbane and ‌Adelaide.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement