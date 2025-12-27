Australia all out for 132, England to chase 175 for victory

MELBOURNE, Dec 27 : Australia were bowled out for 132 in their second innings before tea on day two of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, setting England a target of 175 runs for victory.

* Australia lost their last four ‌wickets for 34 runs after resuming on ‌98 for six after lunch on a glorious afternoon.

* Brydon Carse led England's bowling with 4-34, while skipper Ben Stokes took 3-24.

* Fast bowler Gus Atkinson came off injured with a left hamstring strain in a major blow for ‍England's hopes of winning a first test in Australia in 15 years. Atkinson had removed nightwatchman Scott Boland caught behind for six in the sixth over of the morning.

* Carse and ​Josh Tongue, who took ‌5-45 in the first innings, grabbed two wickets apiece in the morning session as Australia collapsed in ​a 4-27 burst.

* Carse captured the key wicket of Travis Head, ⁠bowling the opener for 46, ‌before having wicketkeeper Alex Carey caught in the slips ​for four.

* Tongue had number three Marnus Labuschagne caught in the slips for eight and number five ‍Usman Khawaja caught for a duck with a miscued pull-shot ⁠to fine leg.

* Australia lead the five-test series 3-0 after wins ​in Perth, Brisbane and ‌Adelaide.