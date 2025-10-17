Australia coach Schmidt backs returning Gordon to 'throw himself in'

MELBOURNE :Australia coach Joe Schmidt has backed flyhalf Carter Gordon to be ready for a test call-up against Japan next week, less than a fortnight after his switch from rugby league.

Gordon, who was released from his Gold Coast Titans contract after an injury-riddled stint with the National Rugby League side, will resume his career in the 15-man code on a tour also including tests against England, Italy, Ireland and France.

With Tane Edmed the only other flyhalf included in the Wallabies' tour squad, Schmidt said Gordon was in the mix to face Eddie Jones's Japan in Tokyo on October 25.

"Yeah, he's played a couple of games in the Queensland Cup and that one game for the Titans," the New Zealander told reporters on Friday.

"What struck me about him when he was playing for the (Melbourne) Rebels is he's certainly brave enough. He's not going to hold back.

"He's going to throw himself straight in there. I didn't see any hesitation today, whatsoever, albeit not on a full-contact (training) day.

"But Carter being the 10 in the squad, there's a pretty good chance that he may be involved."

Former Australia coach Jones put Gordon's name up in lights when he included him in his squad for the 2023 World Cup in France.

Jones resigned soon after the Wallabies crashed out of the group phase for the first time, while Gordon, who was dropped midway through the tournament, left rugby union the following year.

Jones was widely criticised for his ill-fated second stint as Wallabies coach but Gordon said he had learned plenty under him.

"He doesn't pick up the gigs he does without being such a good coach," Gordon told reporters on Friday.

"I think (2023) was just a bit of a crazy year for everyone. He didn't have much time with the squad, the squad didn't have much time together, and we were kind of just thrown in there and expected to perform.

"I think I learned a lot about myself in that time as a young kid coming through and they're learnings that I'll cherish forever and hold close."