Australia coach Schmidt hopes for better start against fired-up Springboks

CAPE TOWN :Australia coach Joe Schmidt is banking on his side making a faster start to the second Rugby Championship test against South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday, and not having to dig quite as deep as last weekend’s heroic win at Ellis Park.

The Springboks dominated the opening quarter in Johannesburg to take a 22-0 lead inside 18 minutes, before Australia roared back in the second half for a stunning 38-22 victory at a ground where they had not won in 62 years.

Schmidt is convinced his team are up for the challenge again, but knows the Springboks are unlikely to let them off the hook to that degree a second time.

"We can't wait around," Schmidt told reporters in Cape Town on Thursday. "We can't wait for the Springboks to bring their game. We've got to kick off with our game a lot better than we did last week. We've talked more about that this week."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A fractured jaw for Dylan Pietsch means Schmidt has handed a debut to former Rugby Sevens wing Corey Toole, one of the fastest players in Super Rugby.

"He's a great young kid," Schmidt said. "He's obviously come in from the Sevens programme, which is something a number of the South Africans have done. He's adapting well and this will be a big, steep learning curve for him."

Captain Harry Wilson is out having failed to recover from an injury picked up last weekend, but that blow has been softened by the return of Rob Valetini at number eight.

"Losing Harry is not ideal at all," Schmidt admitted. "Rob's played 40 minutes for us so far this season, that is all. But it's good to have him back and I'm sure he'll acquit himself really well."

South Africa made 10 changes to their side as a fuming coach Rassie Erasmus brought back the experience of Handre Pollard (flyhalf), Damian de Allende (inside centre) and Willie le Roux (fullback).

"It’s been a while since a game just ran away from us," Erasmus said. "It’s not a lekker (good) feeling when that happens. You know when your Mom sends you a message to say, ‘My kid, I still love you’, things aren’t lekker."

While the Springboks will undoubtedly tighten up their game-plan on Saturday, Erasmus rejected the idea they would abandon their new expansive running style altogether.

"I feel Australia are playing pretty much like we did in 2019, defend, defend, and if you make an error, they will pounce on that," Erasmus said of his side that lifted the Rugby World Cup trophy six years ago.

"We don't believe that's the way to win the next World Cup. We will never throw everything out, we've worked too hard over the last two or three years to get things in place."