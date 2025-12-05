Australia cut England's lead to 106 runs

Dec 5 : Marnus Labuschagne scored his second half-century of the Ashes as Australia pushed to 228 for three at the dinner break on day two of the second test, having cut England's first-innings lead to 106 runs.

Number three batter Labuschagne combined with captain Steve Smith in a 50-run partnership in the day-night match at the Gabba before England captain Ben Stokes had him caught behind for 65.

Smith was 24 not out, with Cameron Green on 22 as the hosts added 98 runs in the session after resuming on 130 for one in reply to England's first innings 334.

After England's bowlers bled six runs an over in a dreadful first session in the field, there was early success after tea, Jofra Archer trapping opener Jake Weatherald lbw for 72 with a toe-crushing delivery.

Travis Head, opening in place of the injured Usman Khawaja, was caught for 33 in the only wicket in the first session, having been dropped on three by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith off the bowling of Archer.

Australia, who hold the Ashes, lead the series 1-0 after winning by eight wickets in Perth.