Australia farewell Khawaja as England fight for scraps in final Ashes clash

SYDNEY, Jan ‌2 : Triumphant Australia will bid farewell to Usman Khawaja as England look to recover another few scraps of pride when the Ashes series comes to a conclusion with the fifth test in Sydney from Sunday.

Australia's 3-1 series lead has already ensured that they will retain the urn until they next travel to England, but Khawaja's announcement on Friday was a reminder that they might have a very different team by 2027.

The Pakistan-born lefthander said on Friday that the Sydney test would be his international swansong - on the same ground ‌and against the same opponents as his test debut in early 2011.

"I'm very happy ‌that I get to leave on my own terms at the SCG," the 39-year-old batsman said at a news conference at the ground. "It's nostalgic. It's special,"

"As I walk off for the last time, I do so with gratitude and peace, or, as we say, salaam, grateful for the journey, the people, the lessons."

Khawaja suggested that Pat Cummins, who will miss the test to manage his injured back, Steve Smith, who will again stand in as captain, as well as pace demon ‍Mitchell Starc might not be too far behind him in bringing an end to their careers.

Local cricket fans, though, might be dwelling less on the long-term prospects of a team shorn of its thirtysomethings than the Sydney weather, which has disrupted more than its fair share of tests in recent years.

Storms are forecast for Sunday and some rain is expected on Monday, suggesting ​that the final test might go into day ‌five - the only match in what has been a frenetic series to do so.

That, and the fact that the SCG is traditionally expected to offer something for the spinners late in the test, will be ​music to the ears of Australia's Todd Murphy.

Understudy to the injured Nathan Lyon, off spinner Murphy was recalled to the squad ⁠for the Melbourne test only to be left out ‌of the team in favour of a four-pronged pace attack.

England won that chaotic shootout inside two days - their first test ​win in Australia since Khawaja's debut - to ease the barrage of criticism they faced after limply ceding hopes of wrestling back the urn in three heavy defeats.

The inquest into that debacle will continue ‍long after the England squad returns home but opener Zak Crawley said that finishing the series with a 3-2 rather than ⁠a 4-1 deficit would be worth something.

"I think there's a big difference just internally in the group," the batsman, England's top scorer in the ​series with 256 runs, said on ‌Friday.

"It just shows a lot about our group and how united we are if we can ‍get ​a win."