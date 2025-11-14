Australia put the pain of Italy defeat behind them as Ireland loom

Australia have put the hurt of the 26-19 loss to Italy behind them and are focused on Saturday's challenge presented by Ireland in Dublin, captain Harry Wilson said on Friday.

Australia have suffered back-to-back losses on tour having also been defeated 25-7 by England, but Wilson is hopeful the pain from the loss in Udine last weekend will fire up his side.

"There was a lot of hurt after that Italy game, it hit the whole squad hard," Wilson said. "But we took our lessons. Italy are a really good side and they taught us some harsh ones.

"By Tuesday, that was behind us and everything was about Ireland. We’ve prepared well, we’re excited, and we feel like we’re in a good position to perform. We’ve controlled everything we could this week, now it’s about delivering on Saturday."

Discipline has been a recurring theme for Australia and was a factor again in the loss to Italy. Wilson knows they cannot afford to give Ireland any foothold via transgressions.

AUSTRALIA HAVE TO BE DISCIPLINED

"We know we have to be incredibly disciplined," he said. "That starts with getting ourselves into the right areas of the field and being accurate when we enter the A-zone.

"Ireland are so sharp, they hold the ball for long phases and punish any inaccuracy, so defensively we have to be outstanding. If we can get ourselves into the right areas, it will help a lot with our discipline.

"And rugby goes in cycles, we haven’t had much luck over the last few weeks, but that can change quickly if we control the ball and play in the right parts of the field."

Australia will have experienced flyhalf James O’Connor and powerful centre Len Ikitau back in the starting XV this weekend, which Wilson believes will lift the team.

"James has been awesome since coming in," he said. "He’s got that confidence straight away, and he’s brought a lot of energy and belief after a couple of tough weeks for us.

"We’ve had a really good preparation, trained well, ticked every box and James has been a big part of that.

"After a few disappointing performances, there’s definitely a bit more edge in the group. We want a big result."