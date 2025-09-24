Australia retain world mixed relay road title

(In paragraph 3 corrects Australia's winning time to 54:30.47)

KIGALI :Australia retained their title in the mixed team relay at the UCI Road World Championships as they stormed to victory over two circuits of a hilly 20.9 km course in Kigali on Wednesday.

After their male teammates went quickest on the first lap, the women finished it off with Amanda Spratt and Brodie Chapman hanging on up the final cobbled climb to claim victory.

They stopped the clock for a combined Australian time of 54:30.47 - 5.24 seconds quicker than France.

Switzerland, who had women's individual TT world champion Marlen Reusser in their ranks, were 10 seconds back in the bronze medal position.