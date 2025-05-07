Australia scrumhalf Gordon signs on for two more years

SYDNEY :Scrumhalf Jake Gordon on Wednesday joined a string of fellow Wallabies in rejecting lucrative offers from abroad and committing to Australian rugby through to the end of the 2027 World Cup.

Gordon, who had attracted offers from French, English and Japanese clubs, said he was excited by the prospect of facing the British & Irish Lions in July and August this year as well as making his World Cup debut on home soil.

"I felt I had my best year for the Wallabies in 2024 and I'm certainly hoping to continue that progress and put my best foot forward to be part of the major milestones coming up here on home soil in the Lions Series and home Rugby World Cup," he said in a Rugby Australia statement.

The 31-year-old started nine tests last season and looks likely to vie with Tate McDermott for the number nine shirt in the three tests against the Lions.

Gordon will continue to play Super Rugby for the New South Wales Waratahs, the Sydney-based club he has captained since the start of 2021.

"I have strong confidence in the direction the Waratahs are heading in and I want to continue to work hard to contribute to the success of the team," he added.

Gordon will return from a knee injury for the Waratahs on Saturday as they look to maintain their unbeaten home record this season and reignite their playoff hopes against the ACT Brumbies.

Wallabies Len Ikitau, Fraser McReight, Nick Frost, Harry Wilson, Jeremy Williams, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Matt Philip, Isaac Kailea and Lachlan Lonergan have all recently signed contract extensions with Rugby Australia (RA).

"(Jake) is someone who works hard and drives standards, and there's no doubt his experience at both state and international level will be important moving forward," said Peter Horne, RA's director of high performance.