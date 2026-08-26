Australia selectors ponder Lyon role amid pace push

MELBOURNE, Aug 26 : With Nathan Lyon almost as iconic in Australian cricket as the baggy green cap worn by the nation's test players, selectors face a delicate task in managing a proud spinner whose role may be curtailed amid changing priorities.

Australia's second-highest test wicket-taker of all time was an automatic selection for over a decade but his place is under pressure as conditions tempt selectors to go with an all-pace assault in upcoming series against South Africa and New Zealand.

Having missed the last two Ashes tests with injury over the home summer, Lyon was recalled for the Bangladesh series, returning as a foil for the vaunted pace unit of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in Darwin.

But after taking 1-125 in the opening defeat and being out-bowled by spin-bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, his place for the second match was far from assured.

Captain Cummins said Scott Boland and an all-pace attack were initially under consideration for Mackay but the condition of the pitch worked in Lyon's favour.

Lyon took 3-25, including two tail-end wickets, in Bangladesh's second innings but it was ultimately nothing more than a cameo role.

He was scarcely needed as Bangladesh were bowled out for 64 in the first innings before crumbling for 95 in the second.

"I guess the quicks were getting the job done and we probably saw less overs from Nathan this test match, on probably a wicket that suited a little bit as well with that bounce and spin," said wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

"Nathan's a high-class bowler, has been for a number of years."

Turning 39 in November, Lyon remains convinced he belongs in the side and that he has lost none of the art and guile that brought him 571 wickets in 143 tests.

A hamstring injury derailed Lyon's Ashes but he would be the last to agree that his workload should be carefully managed, or that Australia can afford to go without a specialist spinner.

Pity the selector that makes such a suggestion.

After being dropped for the Gabba test during the Ashes, his first omission in 13 years of home tests, a furious Lyon described his mood as "absolutely filthy" in a TV interview.

"I’m not the first player to miss a test match and I won’t be the last," he said. "But I’m obviously pretty gutted because I know the role that I can play, and especially at a venue like this."

More difficult conversations may loom for the October tour of South Africa, where pace is expected to dominate and Boland, who took 20 wickets during the Ashes, awaits another chance.

In all-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster, Australia have bowlers to share the workload, while Travis Head offers handy part-time spin.

"You could easily say Nathan can play every test match, (if) it just lines up well," said Carey

"But I think for the selectors to be really flexible on different surfaces is great options for us."