Australia suffer Bledisloe Cup blow as Valetini ruled out of opener

Rob Valetini has been ruled out of Australia's test against New Zealand at Eden Park due to a calf issue, the team said on Saturday.

Valetini, who won the John Eales Medal as Australia's best test player for the last two years, will be replaced by Pete Samu.

The 27-year-old has struggled with injury this year and played just one test during the British & Irish Lions series, missing the warm-up match against Fiji due to a calf injury.

The Wallabies, already without Will Skelton, meet the All Blacks on September 27 at their Eden Park stronghold, where they have not won since 1986.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

They then host Scott Robertson's team in Perth a week later. Both tests double as the Bledisloe Cup, the annual series contested by the trans-Tasman nations.

Australia lead the Rugby Championship on 11 points, one ahead of second-placed South Africa and third-placed New Zealand with two rounds left.