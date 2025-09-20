Logo
Australia suffer Bledisloe Cup blow as Valetini ruled out of opener
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Scotland v Australia - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - November 24, 2024 Australia's Rob Valetini arrives before the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

20 Sep 2025 05:30PM
Rob Valetini has been ruled out of Australia's test against New Zealand at Eden Park due to a calf issue, the team said on Saturday.

Valetini, who won the John Eales Medal as Australia's best test player for the last two years, will be replaced by Pete Samu.

The 27-year-old has struggled with injury this year and played just one test during the British & Irish Lions series, missing the warm-up match against Fiji due to a calf injury.

The Wallabies, already without Will Skelton, meet the All Blacks on September 27 at their Eden Park stronghold, where they have not won since 1986.

They then host Scott Robertson's team in Perth a week later. Both tests double as the Bledisloe Cup, the annual series contested by the trans-Tasman nations.

Australia lead the Rugby Championship on 11 points, one ahead of second-placed South Africa and third-placed New Zealand with two rounds left.

Source: Reuters
