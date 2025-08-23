Australia thrash Samoa by record margin at Women’s World Cup

MANCHESTER, England :Australia set a Women’s Rugby World Cup record with a 73-0 thumping of Samoa, scoring 11 tries in a dominant start to their Pool A campaign on Saturday.

There was also victory for Scotland, who beat Wales 38-8 in the opening Pool B game, which was the second clash of the double header at the Salford Community Stadium.

They scored a first try after 35 seconds through Francesca McGhie, who went on to complete a hat-trick as Scotland made a strong statement with their largest-ever win over the Welsh.

Wales briefly held the lead when Alex Callender scored to put them 8-7 up but after that Scotland took charge and outscored their opponents six tries to one.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Earlier, Desiree Miller scored a hat-trick of tries for Australia with the 18-year-old Caitlyn Halse and replacement Adiana Talakai each dotting down twice in a completely one-sided match.

Australia were merciless with seven first-half tries against Samoa, competing at the tournament for the first time since 2014 and looking out of their depth.

It does not get any easier for the Pacific islanders who next meet hosts, and tournament favourites, England in Northampton next week.

England opened proceeding at the six-week tournament by crushing the United States 69-7 in front of a record crowd at Sunderland on Friday.

Later on Saturday, Pool B favourites Canada were to take on Fiji in York while France meet Italy in Exeter in Pool D in the last of the day’s four matches.

Defending champions New Zealand are one of six teams who will play their first tournament game on Sunday.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)