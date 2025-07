COURCHEVEL, France :Australian Ben O'Connor of the Jayco AlUla team won the 18th stage of the Tour de France, a 171.5-km mountain trek between Vif and the Col de la Loze on Thursday.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar finished second and retained the overall leader's yellow jersey, stretching his advantage over chief rival Jonas Vingegaard, who came up third, by 11 seconds to 4:26.